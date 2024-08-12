The Game faces potential loss of home over $7M judgment

The Game, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, is facing serious legal challenges that could result in the loss of his mansion in Casablasas, California.

According to reports, The Game is required to appear in court on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles to argue why his home should not be sold to satisfy the debt. The judgment stems from a lawsuit Priscilla Rainey filed back in 2015, claiming that The Game sexually assaulted her while filming the VH1 reality show “She Got Game.”

In July, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi issued a notice of levy against The Game and his manager, Wack 100. Rainey has alleged that The Game attempted to transfer the deed of his home to Wack 100 to evade paying the judgment.

Background of the lawsuit

Rainey’s lawsuit concluded with a ruling in her favor after The Game failed to appear in court multiple times. Following the judgment, The Game publicly denied the allegations, claiming that Rainey was seeking attention and that he never had any inappropriate interactions with her. He further accused Rainey of having ulterior motives for filing the lawsuit.

Continued legal battles

Despite the court ruling, The Game has been resistant to fulfilling the terms of the judgment. In 2020, he made light of the situation on Instagram, dismissing Rainey’s claims and suggesting that he was enjoying his life while she sought to take money from him.

In a significant turn of events, Rainey was granted ownership of The Game’s independent record label, Prolific Records, along with royalties from his album Born to Rap. However, she has faced ongoing difficulties in collecting the awarded funds.

Last year, Rainey filed another lawsuit against The Game for failing to comply with the judgment, and she won again. Recently, she has taken steps to gather information about The Game’s financial situation, even subpoenaing documents from his children’s school district to establish proof of residence and attendance records.

The Game’s legal troubles highlight the complexities of celebrity lawsuits and the potential consequences of ignoring court orders. As the court date approaches, the outcome remains uncertain, but the stakes are high for the rapper, who may lose his home in the process.