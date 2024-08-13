New York couple charges guests $333 to attend their wedding

In a bold move to save money, a New York couple, Nova and Reemo Styles, has gone viral for charging their wedding guests a fee to attend their celebration. Each guest was required to pay $333, allowing the couple to save an impressive $70,000 on their wedding costs.

How charging guests changed the wedding game

The Styles tied the knot in June 2023, and their unique approach to wedding expenses has sparked conversations across social media. Nova explained their rationale by comparing their wedding to a premium concert experience.

Initially, Reemo was skeptical about whether guests would actually attend, but, ultimately, 60 out of the 350 invited guests paid the fee and showed up. However, the couple faced backlash, with about 80% of their guests declining the invitation.

What guests received for their contribution

So, what did attendees get for their $333 ticket? The Styles offered a memorable experience that included a spot on a double-decker tour bus, a delicious steak and lobster dinner and a 12-hour adventure exploring New York City.

More couples consider guest fees

The Styles aren’t the only couple stirring the pot with wedding guest fees. Hassan Rahim, another individual, recently announced plans to charge his guests $450 to attend his wedding. He claimed that despite spending between $100,000 to $200,000 on the venue and other wedding essentials, many of his invitees have declined the invitation. Rahim echoed Nova’s sentiment, suggesting that if people pay for concerts, they should also pay for weddings.

However, there are doubts about Rahim’s claims, as no verifiable information about his wedding or fiancée has surfaced. His Instagram bio indicates he is divorced, and previous TikTok videos show him joking about moving and buying a home.

Join the conversation

The debate surrounding charging wedding guests continues to grow, with Rahim’s video collecting over 60,000 comments on social media. What do you think about this trend? Is it a smart financial strategy or a step too far?

As couples look for creative ways to manage wedding expenses, the conversation around guest fees is likely to continue. Whether you agree with the Styles or not, their story has certainly made waves in the wedding industry.