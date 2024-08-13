Rihanna set to headline next Glastonbury Festival

Rihanna is in talks to headline the next Glastonbury Festival.

The singer has focused her attention on her family life and her other business ventures in recent years. However, the business mogul is planning to make her long-awaited return to the music scene in 2025.

“It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over. Over the years so many songs have been recorded with loads of different people, including Alesso and Diplo,” a source told The Sun‘s “Bizarre” column.

“She has gone from pop to reggae to hip-hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh — and because of where Rihanna is at in her life — practically everything was scrapped,” the source continued.

“Some have been reworked, but the majority [of her latest project] was canned completely when she went back to the drawing board earlier this year. Rihanna has been back in the studio for a while now, and things are finally coming together,” a source said.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling artists in the world, but she hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016.

However, Rihanna is now eyeing up the possibility of embarking on a “giant tour” and she could even headline the next Glastonbury Festival, with the source revealing that it’s “back on the table.”

“Historically, she releases her albums in the last few months of the year, but the slow pace of vinyl production means the release date will likely be later than she would have liked,” the insider explained.

“Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works with Live Nation and yes, Glastonbury is back on the table,” they said.