Florida A&M University seeks leadership changes after donation controversy

Florida A&M University (FAMU), a prominent HBCU in Florida, is undergoing significant leadership changes in response to a recent controversy surrounding a purported record donation. The university’s interim president, Timothy Beard, has called for the resignations of the senior leadership team just before the fall semester begins.

Leadership resignations requested

In a letter to the senior leadership team, Beard requested that resignations be submitted by Aug. 13, 2024. He emphasized the need for a realignment of leadership to address the evolving challenges and opportunities that the university faces.

Beard acknowledged the contributions of the current leaders but stressed that new leadership is essential for achieving FAMU’s long-term goals.

Background on the controversy

The request for resignations follows a scandal involving a $237 million donation from Texas hemp farmer Gregory Gerami, which was later revealed to be a hoax. This incident led to the resignation of former FAMU President Larry Robinson, paving the way for Beard’s interim leadership.

Reports indicate that the senior leadership team includes key positions such as the Chief Operating Officer, Provost, General Counsel and Athletic Director. Following the announcement, FAMU Athletics Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes confirmed her resignation via email, stating she was no longer employed at the university.

Looking ahead

As FAMU prepares for the upcoming semester, the focus will be on establishing a new leadership team that can guide the university through this challenging period. The changes aim to restore confidence and ensure that FAMU is positioned for future success and growth.

For more updates on FAMU and other HBCU news, stay tuned as the situation develops.