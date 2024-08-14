Louis Vuitton revives Millionaires sunglasses designed by Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic Millionaires sunglasses with a stunning reintroduction, designed by the brand’s current Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams. Originally launched in 2004, these sunglasses have become a symbol of luxury and style, merging the worlds of music and fashion.

A legacy of style

The Millionaires sunglasses were first created through a collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Nigo, under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs. This unique aviator silhouette features the signature Louis Vuitton embellishments that have made it a beloved accessory.

Design features

According to a recent press release, the reimagined Millionaires sunglasses boast several luxurious details, including aged gold metal strips along the straight brow, stamped with Louis Vuitton’s iconic Monogram symbols, and enameled S’lock hinges that add a vintage flair.

These design elements reflect the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and style.

2 distinct models

Pharrell’s revitalization of the Millionaires includes two frame shapes:

1.0 model: Closely resembles the original design, available in chocolate tortoise with gradient lenses or monochromatic black with aged gold details.

3.0 model: Crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, featuring sleek silver LV-engraved hinges and Damier-patterned metal strips, available in black with chromotherapy-inclined orange lenses.

Availability and pricing

The Louis Vuitton 1.0 Millionaires are priced at $890 and can be found in-store and online. The 3.0 Millionaires, made in Italy from high-quality carbon fiber, retail for $2,100 and are also available both in-store and online.

The reintroduction of the Millionaires sunglasses not only celebrates Pharrell Williams’s legacy with Louis Vuitton but also marks a significant moment in the intersection of fashion and music. With their luxurious design and rich history, these sunglasses are sure to remain a staple in the wardrobes of trendsetters everywhere.