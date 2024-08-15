Jordan Chiles, a rising gymnastics superstar and gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, has addressed her fans regarding the torturous ordeal of having to forfeit the bronze medal she won in the floor exercises.

Chiles, 23, also said her pain was exacerbated by the name-calling and racist messages she was bombarded with on social media in the aftermath of this infamous international controversy.

In a statement on X, Chiles said the decision to take away her bronze medal, despite evidence to support that her coaches followed proper procedure, “feels unjust.”

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles wrote.

As been reported ad nauseam, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced a ruling stating that Jordan Chiles’ coach submitted a request to review her score four seconds too late during the floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chiles’ coach believed the judges had underscored her, so the judges raised her score, which put her in third place and earned Chiles the bronze.

Despite the U.S. gymnastics team submitting evidence that the coach did petition the original score within the required one-minute time frame, the CAS upheld its decision and dropped Chiles’ score, thereby disqualifying her from the bronze medal. Subsequently, the International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday, Aug. 11, that it would request the return of Chiles’ bronze medal.

The bronze medal will now be awarded to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu, who initially placed third in the event.

Jordan did win a gold medal in Paris in the team all-around in women’s artistic gymnastics alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

Jordan Chiles’ pain was compounded by racist attacks

While the imbroglio from the floor exercises was brewing, an already brokenhearted Chiles was subjected to a wave of unsolicited attacks on her social media platforms.

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially-driven attacks on social media are wrong and hurtful,” Chiles wrote. “I poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

Chiles expressed her gratitude to USA Gymnastics, her teammates, her family and friends for their support during this turbulent time for her.

“I am now faced with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” Chiles continued on X. “I will approach this challenge as I have others, and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”