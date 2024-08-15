ESPN shocked the sports world when it fired former NFL star Robert Griffin III, who had been working as an analyst on multiple shows.

Griffin, who mostly goes by RGIII, was jettisoned despite being very popular and considered a rising star at the worldwide sports leader. The former Washington Redskins, now called the Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback still had two years left on his contract, reports The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

The reason for Griffin’s firing has not been divulged.

“SportsCenter” host Sam Ponder has also been terminated, the publication states.

Neither RGIII nor ESPN has responded to multiple media inquiries.

The New York Times reports that ESPN is further tightening its belt as part of the network’s continuing cost-cutting measures employed over the last several years.

A few years ago, RGIII was courted by ESPN’s rival, Fox Sports, to replace former NFL running back Reggie Bush for their college football coverage. However, after careful consideration, the network employed Mark Ingram, a former running back, Marchand reported.

Robert Griffin III: A star on the field and TV for more than a decade

Griffin first rocketed to national renown as a spectacular gridiron performer at Baylor University. RGIII took home the Heisman in 2011 when he accumulated 4,992 total yards and 47 total touchdowns with just six interceptions.

RGIII was taken No. 2 in the 2012 NFL Draft by Washington, where he mesmerized football fans with his ability to pass and run the football. However, after securing the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, devastating injuries derailed the rest of his career, and he never again approached his pre-injury stats and league cachet.