Ex-Washington Football Team players slam Robert Griffin III for tell-all book

Ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has enraged former Washington players by enthusiastically announcing that he’s coming out with a tell-all book that details sexual harassment and other indignities with the Washington Football Team.

“New book alert,” RG3 trumpeted to his Instagram followers. “It’s time for you to know the truth. Surviving Washington. A Player’s Missteps. A Coach’s Greed. An Owner’s Power. The Sexual Harassment. They say the truth will set you free, so here it is, unfiltered.”

Formerly called the Washington Redskins, the team and owner Daniel Snyder reached a $1.6 million settlement with other sexual harassment victims in 2020. Afterward, Snyder agreed to temporarily change the squad’s name to the Washington Football Team.

LaVar Arrington, a three-time Pro Bowler who played for Washington from 2000-2005, called RG3’s book “kind of a b—- move.”

