Dr. Dre has conquered all aspects of music. And now he’s trained his sights on … competing in the Olympics?

During Dre’s closing performance with Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which also signified the introduction of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the music producer indicated he wants to compete in the games in his hometown.

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young told the world that he wanted to try to win gold in the archery competition at the ripe age of 59. Unbeknownst to his legion of admirers around the country, the musical savant has long enjoyed the sport of archery. He said he picked the sport back up after dedicating the majority of his adult life to creating a succession of legendary emcees, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

While many fans look askance at Dre’s declaration, one decorated archery connoisseur is willing to train The Chronic mastermind.

“Anyone can do it at any age,” two-time gold medal winner Justin Huish told TMZ Sports. “There’s not really an age limit. You can be a phenom and you don’t really know. I’ll come to your house. I will train you. I will dedicate my time to train with you. If you’re really serious about this, hit me up. We’ll make it happen!”

Huish continued, saying, “I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90.”

While Dre enjoyed the 2024 Olympics, he was repulsed by some aspects of the breakdancing competition, which was introduced for the first time in Paris.

“I did not like that,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” last week. “It’s so many great breakdancers that I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that.” Dre did not elaborate, but most believe he was referring to Australian B-Girl Raygun, whose performance went viral.

Dre is also busy working on the latest album with his 35-year friend and collaborator, Snoop Dogg, who helped change the musical landscape forever in the early 1990s.

“This one is going to show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” he remarked to “ET.”

“I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career. [It’s been] much more fun.”