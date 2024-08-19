Fragment Design, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand collaborate for 2025 release

Big news is on the horizon for sneaker enthusiasts! Jordan Brand, with Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, is reportedly collaborating on a highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 release set for 2025. This collaboration has been generating buzz across social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where insiders first leaked the news.

What we know so far

While there are currently no leaked images of the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low (style code: DM7866-104), mock-up renderings suggest a design reminiscent of the pair worn by Fujiwara in 2022. The sneaker is expected to feature a predominantly white leather upper, fragment’s signature blue accents on the reverse Swoosh logo and blue detailing on the sock liner and outsole.

Release timeline

According to reliable leaker accounts, the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is slated for a Fall 2025 release. However, a specific launch date has yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

Why this collaboration matters

This collaboration not only highlights the merging of iconic styles but also showcases the influence of streetwear culture on mainstream fashion. Travis Scott’s unique aesthetic combined with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s innovative design philosophy and Jordan Brand’s legacy promises to deliver a sneaker that will resonate with fans and collectors alike.

Stay tuned

As we approach the release date, sneakerheads should keep an eye on social media for any leaked images or updates. This collaboration is sure to be one of the most talked-about releases in the sneaker community, and you won’t want to miss it!