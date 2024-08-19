Marlon Wayans claps back at DJ Vlad over interview price criticism

Marlon Wayans recently found himself in a heated exchange with DJ Vlad on social media platform X, igniting discussions about the value of Black entertainers and the ethics of public negotiations. The controversy began when Vlad questioned Wayans’ reported $40,000 price tag for an interview, suggesting it overestimated his worth.

According to Complex, Vlad shared a segment of an interview with Aries Spears on his VladTV YouTube channel, where he criticized Wayans’ asking price and demanded 30% of all future revenue. This sparked a lively debate on X, with many users defending Wayans and criticizing Vlad’s approach.

Wayans responded to Vlad’s comments, labeling them as unprofessional and a silly negotiating tactic. He stated, “You mad? You unprofessional my guy. If you don’t like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number?” His words resonated with many who believe that Vlad often undermines Black individuals who assert their worth.

Social media users echoed Wayans’ sentiments, pointing out that Vlad has a history of targeting Black figures who confidently express their value. This latest incident has added fuel to the fire for those who view Vlad as a culture vulture, a term used to describe someone who exploits Black culture for personal gain.

Wayans further emphasized his self-made status, asserting, “I’m worth whatever I say. People like you don’t make or break me champ. I’m self-made. I go where I choose.” His strong stance against Vlad’s comments highlights the ongoing struggle for Black entertainers to be recognized and valued fairly in the industry.

As the conversation continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting Black voices and recognizing their contributions to entertainment. The dialogue surrounding this incident reflects broader issues of representation, respect and the need for equitable treatment in the industry.