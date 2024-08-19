Simone Biles supports husband Jonathan Owens despite criticism

Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, is known for her unwavering support of her husband, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Chicago Bears. Recently, she made headlines for showing up at Soldier Field to cheer him on during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 18, 2024.

Fashion faux pas or just support?

Despite nursing a calf injury from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles donned an oversized black and white jacket featuring images of Owens from his previous season with the Green Bay Packers, a rival of the Bears. This choice sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning her awareness of the intense Packers-Bears rivalry.

Some criticized her for wearing the Packers gear, suggesting it was disrespectful to her husband.

Mixed reactions from fans

While many fans defended Biles, stating that her focus on her Olympic achievements took precedence over team loyalty, others were less forgiving. Comments ranged from light-hearted jokes about her fashion choice to harsh criticisms questioning her intelligence.

Despite the backlash, many supporters pointed out that Biles has been busy with her own accomplishments and is still learning the ins and outs of the NFL.

Owens’ journey and relationship with Biles

Jonathan Owens faced scrutiny earlier this year after revealing in a podcast that he didn’t know who Biles was before they met. The couple connected through a dating app, dated for nearly three years, and tied the knot in April 2023 in two ceremonies held in Houston and Mexico.

As Biles continues to shine in her career, her support for Owens remains strong, showcasing a partnership that thrives despite the challenges of public scrutiny.