Travis Scott to re-release ‘Days Before Rodeo’ for 10th anniversary

Travis Scott is set to delight his loyal fans with the re-release of his iconic mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, in celebration of its 10th anniversary. This special edition will not only feature the beloved tracks from the original mixtape but will also include exclusive merchandise.

Announcement and release date

On Aug.18, Scott took to his social media platforms to unveil a trailer announcing the re-release. The video showcases archival footage of Scott recording the mixtape alongside notable collaborators such as Metro Boomin, Future and Young Thug, as well as highlights from the “Days Before Rodeo Tour.”

In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Scott wrote, “DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLY RE-RELEASING EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD AND MAYBE A COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT. IM F—ING JUMPING THRU WALLS AHHHH!” This digital deluxe edition is set to drop on all streaming platforms for the first time on Aug. 23.

What to expect from the deluxe edition

The deluxe edition of Days Before Rodeo will feature unreleased bonus tracks from the mixtape era, exclusive merchandise and vinyl bundles.

Fans can find more information and shop for the special merchandise collection at travisscott.com.

A look back at ‘Days Before Rodeo’

Originally released in 2014, Days Before Rodeo marked Scott’s second official mixtape, following his debut with Owl Pharaoh. The project featured a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Young Thug, Big Sean and Migos, and was produced by industry heavyweights like Metro Boomin and Lex Luger.

Standout tracks from the mixtape include: “Don’t Play,” featuring Big Sean; “Mamacita,” featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug; and “Quintana Pt. 2” featuring T.I.

This mixtape played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of modern hip-hop, showcasing a gritty and bombastic style that resonated with fans worldwide.

As Travis Scott prepares to celebrate the legacy of Days Before Rodeo, fans can look forward to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, complete with new music and exclusive merchandise. Mark your calendars for Aug. 23, and get ready to experience the magic of La Flame once again.