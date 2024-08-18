Travis Scott: From rap star to potential WWE superstar

Travis Scott, the renowned rapper, may be stepping into the ring as a professional wrestler, thanks to WWE legend Rey Mysterio. At the recent Fanatics Fest in New York City, Mysterio introduced Scott as his new tag team partner, sparking excitement among fans.

The Fanatics Fest moment

During the event, attendees had the chance to engage in WWE-themed activities, including mimicking their favorite wrestlers. In a thrilling moment, Mysterio welcomed Scott to the stage, where an explosion graphic lit up the giant screen, accompanied by Scott’s hit single “FE!N.” The rapper made a grand entrance wearing one of Mysterio’s iconic luchador masks, much to the delight of the crowd.

WWE Houston Astros Legacy title belt

As part of the festivities, Mysterio presented Scott with the WWE Houston Astros Legacy title belt, which the rapper proudly showcased around the convention. This moment has fans buzzing about the possibility of Scott’s future in wrestling.

Travis Scott’s growing relationship with WWE

While it’s uncertain if Scott will officially compete in WWE matches, his recent appearances suggest a budding collaboration with the wrestling organization. Earlier this year, he was seen in a backstage segment with Jey Uso and even sat ringside during an episode of “RAW.” Additionally, his song “FE!N” was featured in the teaser for Wrestlemania 41, leading many to speculate that it could be the event’s official theme song.

Joining the ranks of celebrity wrestlers

If Scott does decide to step into the ring, he will join the ranks of celebrities like Bad Bunny, who made a remarkable debut at Wrestlemania 37 and received one of the loudest fan reactions in wrestling history during a match at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

As Travis Scott continues to explore his potential in the world of professional wrestling, fans are eager to see what the future holds. Will he follow in the footsteps of other celebrity wrestlers? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the excitement surrounding Scott’s involvement with WWE is palpable.