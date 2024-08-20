Virginia mayors call for Black men to step up as mentors for Black youth

The mayors of Newport News and Hampton, Virginia, are making a passionate appeal for Black men to step up as mentors for Black boys in middle school. This initiative aims to address the critical need for positive male role models in the lives of young Black males.

During a joint press conference at Crittenden Middle School, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones emphasized the importance of mentorship. His counterpart, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, highlighted the challenges faced by many young Black boys, particularly those from father-absent families, who often lack male role models.

Research supports the need for mentorship, with Richard Mason, chair of the Hampton City School Board, noting that children with mentors are less likely to encounter trouble at school and experience improved emotional health.

Pastor Willard Maxwell, a community leader in Newport News, shared insights on the mentoring process, emphasizing that sometimes it’s as simple as listening to the youth. He plans to engage his church’s Men’s ministry to recruit volunteers, especially from retired community members who are eager to contribute.

Mentorship for Black youth is not limited to Virginia; it’s a global movement. In Canada, the Black Youth for Social Innovation (BYSI) program is creating inclusive spaces for Black students at the University of Alberta.

In London, Tarik Kifle is leading a mentorship program aimed at Black high school students, reflecting on her own experiences and the support she wished she had during her education. Kifle noted that the program is focused on addressing barriers that Black students may face early on.

As the call for mentorship grows, it is clear that the impact of positive role models can change the trajectory of young lives. Community members are encouraged to take action and invest in the future of Black youth by becoming mentors.