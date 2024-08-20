The Black Heart Association promotes heart health with free screenings

Tara and Frederick Robinson, founders of the Black Heart Association, recently visited Harlem to promote heart health awareness and provide free screenings. This initiative is part of their Guard Your Heart Tour, which aims to offer free health screenings to 2,500 individuals by the end of 2024.

The nonprofit organization, established in 2014, was born from Tara’s personal health crisis. After suffering three heart attacks in just seven days, including a life-threatening heart attack, Tara felt compelled to advocate for heart health within her community.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that Black women face significantly higher rates of heart disease and stroke deaths compared to their White counterparts. Tara emphasized the importance of addressing these disparities.

In February 2024, the Black Heart Association partnered with the CDC Foundation’s Live to the Beat campaign to launch the Heart2Heart Challenge. This initiative encourages Black women to take small steps towards better heart health. Dr. Leandris Liburd, Director of the CDC’s Office of Health Equity, highlighted the importance of making commitments to improve heart health.

The CDC recommends a self-care routine that includes limiting stress, monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol and building a solid support system.

The Robinsons utilize their Black Heart Mobile Unit to provide essential health screenings, including cholesterol and diabetes tests, to the community. Their mission is clear: to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to protect their heart health.