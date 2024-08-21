Dame Dash offers original Roc-A-Fella chain in $10M auction

In an exciting announcement, Dame Dash, co-founder of the iconic Roc-A-Fella Records, has promised to give away an original Roc-A-Fella chain to anyone who bids over $10 million for his share in the legendary label. This unique offer comes as part of an auction held by U.S. Marshalls on Aug. 29.

Exclusive offer for serious bidders

Dash took to Instagram to share the details of this exclusive offer, emphasizing the significance of the chain. He stated, “If you do wanna buy one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc., you are gonna have to bring some bread, and anything over 10 million, I’m gonna sweeten the pot.” He further explained that he was the only one who distributed Roc-A-Fella chains during the label’s heyday, making his offer even more enticing.

What’s at stake?

The share that Dame Dash is auctioning off represents 33.3 percent of Roc-A-Fella, which is tied to Jay-Z‘s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. This album is the only asset remaining from the once-thriving label. Dash’s announcement comes on the heels of Jay-Z’s legal team filing a notice indicating that the rights to the album would revert back to him in 2031. However, Dash clarified to potential buyers that they would be purchasing a piece of the company, not the copyright.

Understanding the auction

Bid requirement: Bidders must offer over $10 million.

Chain authenticity: The chain is an original piece from Dash himself, making it a legitimate Roc-A-Fella item.

Ownership rights: The winning bidder will own the rights to Reasonable Doubt and can earn revenue for up to seven years before the rights revert to Jay-Z.

Dame Dash’s bold move not only highlights the historical significance of Roc-A-Fella Records but also offers a rare opportunity for serious investors. This auction is set to attract attention from fans and investors alike, eager to own a piece of hip-hop history.