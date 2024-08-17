Jay-Z hosts pop-up of the 40/40 Club at Fanatics Fest NYC

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z took center stage on Aug. 16 as he hosted a star-studded event at the pop-up version of his iconic 40/40 Club, in collaboration with Fanatics Sportsbook Lounge Experience at Fanatics Fest NYC.

The event, held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, attracted a glittering array of celebrities. Among the attendees were news host Gayle King; NBA stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Paolo Banchero; and basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Penny Hardaway, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Julius Erving. The music industry was also well-represented, with appearances by recording artists Quavo, Travis Scott and Jeezy, alongside other notable figures.

At one point during the event, fans spotted the iconic Brooklyn rapper on the roof of the pop-up, and at first chanted ‘Hova,” — one of his many nicknames — to get his attention but failed. The New York crowd did not give up. They began chanting “Jay-Z” and successfully got the attention of the man born Shawn Corey Carter. Jay-Z responded by smiling and holding up the Roc symbol to the crowd.

Other highlights of Fanatics Fest NYC — a unique, three-day fan experience from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 that features conversions between athletes and entertainers as well as autograph signings and photo opportunities — included a live taping of ESPN’s hit debate show “First Take,” featuring Queens, New York native Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, and a panel with New York Knicks players Brunson and Hart, iconic Knicks player and analyst Walt Clyde Frazier, Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee and actor and comedian Ben Stiller. Brunson and Hart also had a live version of their “Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart,” with hip-hop artist Lil Wayne and seven-time Super Bowl winner and future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Fanatics Fest NYC continues on Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled events on Saturday include a conversation between NBA players Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards hosted by former NBA player and Fanatics Head of Talent and Player Relations Jalen Rose as well as a panel with WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Jey Uso and Jade Cargill. Sunday’s schedule includes a conversation between Peyton Manning and Stephen A. Smith and a press conference for the Nov. 15 clash between Brooklyn, New York boxing icon Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul.