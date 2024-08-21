Dr. Rashad Richey signs national syndication deal, no longer at WAOK-AM

Rashad Richey, J.D., MBA, an Emmy-nominated national broadcaster, philanthropist, published author, university professor and the 2023 recipient of the Top Media Estate Award from MMCA/Comcast NBC Universal, has signed a national syndication deal with Agents & Strategies LLC to broadcast his morning show, “The Dr. Rashad Richey Morning Show” on radio stations across America and Canada.

Dr. Richey has provided listeners at News & Talk 1380-WAOK with invigorating debates, commentary, and interviews for close to 10 years, earning him the distinction of being named the “Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta” by the Atlanta Business Journal and voted “Best Talk Radio Personality” by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, making him the city’s first Black broadcaster to receive this distinction.

“WAOK listeners changed my life,” said Richey. “I’m thankful for the nod Rick Caffey and Jean Ross gave me on that faithful day roughly 10 years ago. And while I will no longer broadcast my morning show from the WAOK studio, I’m thankful for the collective work we’ve done together and the work we will continue to do moving forward. Just because we’re no longer under the same brand does not mean we are on different teams. National syndication will only enhance our ability to advocate and create lasting change.”

Many remember Dr. Richey from his days as the political analyst on CBS News Atlanta. He is currently the host of “The Dr. Rashad Richey Review” on SiriusXM Urban View Channel 126, and the daily television opinion news anchor for “Indisputable With Dr. Rashad Richey,” a nationally syndicated TV show through the TYT Network, ranked the “fastest-growing TV news show in America” with over three million viewers daily. The show’s corresponding YouTube and Facebook Watch pages have over 2.14 million combined subscribers/followers, and airs live on weekdays from 2:30 pm to 4 pm ET on Comcast Xfinity, Xfinity Flex, SamsungTV, RokuTV, PlutoTV, and other digital cable platforms.

“Indisputable” the podcast, which is available on virtually all podcasts platforms including iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and others, has similar success, being ranked in the top 1% of most listened-to podcasts globally by podcast rating company Listen Notes.

Dr. Richey is enrolled in graduate studies at Dartmouth College, serves as a professor of physics at Paris Graduate School and a professor of business at Morris Brown College. He has provided lectures in various academic disciplines at notable universities including the University of Michigan, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

After matriculating at Birmingham School of Law for two years, Dr. Richey transferred to Renaissance University, an institution that has an academic partnership with the Faculty of Law at the University of Montreal. He completed his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree and now serves as the managing partner for the Law Office of Richey & Wilson.

Dr. Richey holds multiple advanced degrees, completing doctoral studies at Clark Atlanta University in federal policy reform and earned his Doctor of Laws in Immigration Law & World Economies from Azteca University. He holds an MBA from Beulah Heights University and Master of Science in agronomical physics from the Universite de la Renaissance. His Master of Science in meuroscience was earned from the University of Pacific. Dr. Richey is in the final phase of completing his Ph.D. in the Quantum Physics research program through the Innovate Knowledge Institute at Paris Graduate School, where his research focus delves into the quantum-biological connections between quantum properties and human neurological processes.

Dr. Richey is the youngest inductee into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, and received the 2023 “Distinguished Alumni Award” from Clark Atlanta University. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama in 2016 and is also the youngest inductee into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall are past recipients.

“When Dr. Richey speaks, people listen. It’s an honor to have someone of Dr. Richey’s caliber and talent join our agency as we work collaboratively to enhance his voice even more. This is not only a good move for all parties involved, it’s a good move for Black America. Dr. Richey is an important national media voice,” said Munson Steed, CEO of Agents & Strategies.

Agents & Strategies will release more information on where listeners can tune into the new “Dr. Rashad Richey Morning Show” soon.