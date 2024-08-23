BJ and Cameron Arnett star in Christian drama, ‘The Forge’

BJ and Cameron Arnett are an American rarity. Married in real life, they have played husband and wife and starred in four films together during their 24-year marriage.

They do so again in The Forge, which centers around discipleship and spiritual accountability. It’s also about the transformation of a young man who emerges from the depths of doldrums and listlessness to finally take charge of his life with the help of his Creator.

Cameron “Camy” Arnett is a producer, director and actor who attained renown in such films as I Still Believe, Overcomer and Running the Bases. He is also the CEO of Camy Arnett Production Studios and the founder of Christ Over Career.

BJ Arnett produces and hosts the TV show “This Day with BJ Arnett.” She is also the chair of the Art and Fashion Department at Clark Atlanta University, the co-chair and PR director for Women in Film and Television Atlanta, and the managing producer of Proverbs 31 Management.

The Arnetts spoke to rolling out about this enthralling faith-based film, The Forge, which hits theaters on Aug. 23.

Talk about why it’s important to forgive people.

Cameron Arnett: You know, the thing about The Forge is that it’s so true to life, you know, we’re given the opportunity to show the world what it’s like to be a Christian in real time.

And so for both of us, we have suffered things that we had to forgive for. And the thing about it is that in forgiving, you’re released. You’re the one that gets the benefit because the reality of it is that whatever you hold onto in the sense of what you have, or remains unforgiven, it also holds you in a vise, almost …

BJ Arnett: … Like a hostage. You’re a hostage.

CA: So I think the film shows that very well in that it’s the release of forgiveness that brings about the destiny that God has not only for you, but for the ones that you forgive and the ones that are watching you as an example of that forgiveness.

BA: And what we’ve learned is that someone’s always watching. And as they’re watching, they’re learning. As they’re watching, they’re imitating. As they’re watching, they’re growing. So what you are giving

out in forgiveness or unforgiveness, you’re either infecting someone or you can [help] them grow.

CA: Yeah. We’ve experienced so many things that have given us more life because we were able to forgive together. … It wasn’t the forgiving. Not only, did we experience God’s euphoria, if you would, but also we experienced being able to bring that to them and release them and see what God was able to do for that person. You know, when they don’t expect that, [they] don’t expect the forgiveness. You don’t expect that humility, being humble or being able to say, you know what? It’s OK.