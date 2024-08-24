Drake surprises fans with new tracks

Drake has once again taken the music world by storm, dropping three new tracks on his recently confirmed Instagram account. The songs, titled “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti, “Supersoak (SOD)” and “Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2),” were released on the birthday of fellow rapper Lil Yachty, adding an intriguing twist to the occasion.

Drama surrounding ‘Supersoak (SOD)’

Interestingly, the track “Supersoak (SOD)” does not feature Lil Yachty, despite earlier versions including him. This change comes amid rumors of a rift between the two artists. DJ Akademiks hinted that Drake removed Yachty from the track, leading to Yachty unfollowing and then refollowing Drake on Instagram.

Lil Yachty previously admitted to leaking a version of “Supersoak” after a sample issue arose with social media comedian Mr. Hotspot. Yachty explained on the Flagrant podcast that Mr. Hotspot refused to clear the sample due to religious reasons, which led to a surprising turn of events.

Drake’s recent musical ventures

This isn’t the first time Drake has surprised fans this month. Earlier, he released three songs on the same Instagram account, including “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto, “Blue Green Red” and “It’s Up” featuring 21 Savage. These releases were accompanied by the launch of a website, 100gigs.org, showcasing studio footage, backstage moments and reference tracks.

Behind the scenes

The website revealed fascinating insights into Drake’s career, including that “Hotline Bling” almost featured Future and that the song “Too Good” was inspired by tennis star Serena Williams. Additionally, his project Dark Lane Demos was initially intended to be titled Care Package 2.

Collaboration with Benny the Butcher

In addition to his solo projects, Drake recently collaborated with Benny the Butcher on the track “Buffalo Freestyle,” which was released on Aug. 22 as part of the Buffalo Butch, Vol 1 EP. However, the track was removed shortly after its debut, leaving fans curious about the circumstances surrounding its disappearance.

With these new releases and the drama surrounding them, Drake continues to captivate his audience. Whether it’s through surprise drops or intriguing collaborations, he remains a dominant force in the music industry.