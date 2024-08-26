Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders provided a surprise service for some of his collegiate football players who are parents at their young ages.

Sanders, who is often called “Coach Prime” and “Prime Time,” has joined up with the Colorado Buffaloes NIL collective 5430 Alliance. The two entities have partnered with Elevations Credit Union to open up bank accounts for eight players on the school’s football team who have kids.

Each of the aforementioned players will have a 529 savings plan in the amount of $2,121 as a start.

The start-up amount pays homage to Sanders’ jersey No. 21 from his legendary playing career.

In a video that Prime posted to his X account and YouTube, the father of four encourages the young dads on the team to take care of their parental responsibilities.

Deion Sanders encourages player-parents to care for their kids

“Want y’all to know, ain’t like you’re in trouble,” Sanders said. “You ain’t done nothing wrong. Matter of fact, you did something right. And a child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you and give you some skills. Y’all know how I am about fathering.”

Coach Prime was adamant that he could not hire men on his staff who are deadbeat parents, a trait that has always repulsed him.

“You know I would not hire a coach unless he’s a great father. I don’t hire a coach that’s a deadbeat; I don’t hire a coach that’s not taking care of his responsibilities. I would never hire a man that says he’s going to look after y’all but he won’t look after his. That don’t make sense to me.”

Elevations Credit Union quickly responded to Sanders’ entreaty on Aug. 22 for a financial institution to step forward and partner with him on this endeavor that is close to his heart.

“I’m looking for a Bank in Boulder or Denver that wants to have a business relationship with a few members of our team,” Sanders penned. “It’s gonna bless whichever Bank that partners with us. Let’s go.”

Now that Elevations is collaborating with Prime and Colorado University, the coach ensures this is just the beginning.

“We gonna go beyond this, okay,” Sanders said as his team prepares to open up the 2024 NCAA football season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Dakota State.