Empowering women through sport: Highlights from ENVSN Fest

Who runs the world? Girls! This powerful mantra resonated throughout the recent ENVSN Fest, a celebration of women in leadership and community empowerment.

Adidas community IT GIRL Haus

One of the standout features of the festival was the adidas Community IT GIRL Haus, which hosted the inspiring She Runs This Workshop. Ameerah Omar, a representative from adidas Runners NYC, emphasized the mission of the workshop. This initiative aimed to highlight the benefits of running while fostering a sense of community among women.

Workshops and wellness

The festival also focused on wellness and mental health, featuring a variety of workshops. Participants enjoyed a meditation and journaling session led by adidas Community Architect Ali Simon, alongside a special edition of The Lay Out with Emily Anadu. Anadu previously shared her thoughts on the importance of community connections, stating that she enjoys the idea of people having deeper conversations and getting to know each other. This sentiment reflects the festival’s goal of combating loneliness in a bustling city like New York.

Creative sessions and style workshops

In addition to wellness workshops, attendees participated in creative sessions that included: style sessions with Ashlee Muhammad and Tulie Yaito, sneaker customization workshops with Kimmiski Art and Samantha Alvarado and outfit designs with Shakira Javonni.

These activities not only encouraged self-expression but also fostered a sense of belonging among participants.

The ENVSN Fest was more than just an event; it was a movement aimed at empowering women through sport, creativity and community. Initiatives like these remind us of the importance of connection and support in our journeys.