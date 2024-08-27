RZA’s journey from hip-hop to classical music: A creative evolution

RZA, the legendary founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, is embarking on a remarkable journey of artistic evolution. He has recently produced a symphonic ballet score titled “A Ballet Through Mud,” which draws from lyrics he penned as a teenager. This innovative project showcases RZA’s coming-of-age story set in his hometown of Staten Island, New York.

“I started reading through these lyrics, and I’m recalling all the young love and the young exploration. The first time you had a drink or smoke,” RZA shared with Sky News. He describes his lyrics as a lyrical diary, initially considering rapping them but ultimately deciding to compose music instead.

RZA’s classical debut was first performed in 2023 with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and dancers from the Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre School, receiving a standing ovation. This performance marked a significant milestone in his career, leading to the release of his first full-length classical album.