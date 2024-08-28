Fivio Foreign responds to backlash over controversial video

Rapper Fivio Foreign recently found himself at the center of controversy after posting a video on social media that showed someone using hard drugs. The video, shared on X, depicted a scene where a man was injecting what appeared to be heroin, while Fivio showcased his watch and a bystander shouted “dog food,” a street term for the drug.

Context behind the video

In his caption, Fivio explained that his show in Philadelphia had been canceled, prompting him to take to the streets instead. However, the graphic nature of the video sparked significant backlash from fans and critics alike.

Fivio’s response to critics

In response to the criticism, Fivio defended his actions, stating that he was not glorifying drug use. He emphasized that such scenes are prevalent in documentaries and that his intention was to shed light on the harsh realities of street life. In a post on X, he stated, “We watch this s— everyday on Documentaries… Don’t get mad at me I ain’t glorying that s—… maybe this ah open yah eyes to why we rap try to get up out this s—.. Or just get up off yo a– and help I’m really 1 of people who help.”

Fivio Foreign continues to stir conversations with his bold actions and statements, whether it’s through controversial videos or political endorsements. As he navigates his career, it remains to be seen how these actions will impact his relationship with fans and the broader public.