Music superstar Drake recently took to Instagram to share a lighthearted moment, poking fun at his infamous “pouty” face, often dubbed the ‘mirror face.’ In a playful post, he credited fellow entertainers, particularly Joe Budden, for influencing this iconic expression.

Drake’s humorous take on his signature look

In his Instagram post, Drake shared mirror selfies alongside images of other celebrities, humorously stating:

“I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face; it’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see.”

This comment sparked laughter among fans and fellow celebrities alike, including YouTuber Duke Dennis, who joined in the fun with laughing emojis.

Celebrity reactions and banter

Drake continued to engage with fans and celebrities in the comments, accepting his role in the ‘mirror face’ phenomenon. He joked:

“I accept my contributions to the mirror face members…we are akin to one another.”

His playful banter didn’t stop there. When a fan commented on a specific pose, Drake responded with a witty remark about Budden’s style, showcasing his humorous side:

“Double gun finger dip down is zaney…he’s headed back to the all-inclusive and about to order a martini shaken not stirred casino royale a** pose in the Shawn Marion shorts.”

The ongoing feud with Joe Budden

While the playful exchange was entertaining, it also highlighted the ongoing tension between Drake and Joe Budden. The two have had a history of online confrontations, often stemming from Budden’s critiques of Drake’s music. As of now, Budden has yet to respond to Drake’s latest jabs.

Drake’s humorous take on his ‘mirror face’ not only entertained fans but also showcased the camaraderie and playful rivalry that exists within the celebrity world. As he continues to influence pop culture, his lighthearted moments remind us that even superstars can have fun with their public personas.