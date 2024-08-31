Apple’s profit from your iPhone purchase likely going to help OpenAI get bigger

Apple and Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI. Microsoft invested $1 billion dollars in the ChatGPT maker in 2019, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it is looking to up this when OpenAI launches its next round of funding, whilst the iPhone maker and chip giant are also among the top tech companies said to be keen to buy into the AI startup’s success.

OpenAI has just entered into a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast. The publisher behind iconic brands including Vogue, Wired and The New Yorker will work with the artificial intelligence firm to feature content from its prestigious publications within its products, which include ChatGPT and the newly launched SearchGPT.

Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, and the partnership is part of a broader trend where OpenAI – led by Sam Altman – has secured massive agreements with major media outlets including Time magazine, the Financial Times and Spain’s Prisa Media. The collaborations grant OpenAI access to extensive archives of text essential for training its language models and to provide up-to-date information to users.

OpenAI’s AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT, launched in July, and marked a huge move into a domain traditionally dominated by Google. The Condé Nast partnership will enable the AI search engine to deliver information and quotes from the publisher’s articles directly in its search results, potentially reshaping how users access news.

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, emphasised the importance of collaboration with established news publishers after the deal was announced. “We are committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting.” he said. Condé Nast’s CEO, Roger Lynch, also highlighted the potential benefits of the deal in an email reported by the New York Times. “Generative AI is rapidly changing ways audiences are discovering information. It’s crucial that we meet audiences where they are and embrace new technologies while also ensuring proper attribution and compensation for use of our intellectual property.” he said.

But not all media companies are on board with such partnerships. The New York Times and The Intercept have chosen to sue OpenAI, accusing the company of using their content without permission.