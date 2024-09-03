Bronny James and Parker Whitfield: A new young couple in the spotlight

Rumors about the budding romance between Bronny James and Parker Whitfield began circulating in August when they were spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The couple was seen holding hands and enjoying each other’s company, sparking excitement among fans.

Birthday celebrations and family moments

Recently, James was all smiles at Whitfield’s 20th birthday dinner, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Dondré Whitfield, Parker’s father, shared heartfelt moments from the intimate family gathering, expressing his pride in his daughter. “Wow!!!!! My baby turned 20 years old today. I’m still in disbelief and shock. This is my baby!!!!!,” he posted on Instagram.

Dondré continued with a touching message, praising Parker’s character and growth: “You have become an intelligent, kind-hearted, and thoughtful young woman!!!! I’m proud of who you are and who you continue to become!!!!! Daddy loves you so much!!!,” it read.

Family support and celebrations

Parker’s mother, actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield, also took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s milestone birthday, sharing her pride and love for Parker. The family gathered to mark this special occasion, with James by Parker’s side, showcasing their close bond.

Shared experiences at the Olympics

During the 2024 Olympics, James and Whitfield were seen enjoying various events together, including the USA vs. Brazil game and the Team USA vs. Serbia match. Their public displays of affection — including holding hands — have captured the attention of fans and media alike.

How they met

James and Whitfield’s connection dates back to their time at Sierra Canyon High School. While Whitfield began her journey at Spelman College fall 2023, Bronny has recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers, playing alongside his father, LeBron James. Their shared experiences in high school have laid the foundation for their blossoming relationship.

As James and Whitfield navigate their young romance, fans are eager to see how their relationship develops. With supportive families and shared experiences, this couple is certainly one to watch in the coming months.