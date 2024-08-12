Bronny James has a new girlfriend (photo)

Newly minted NBA rookie Bronny James generated robust discourse on social media when he was spotted holding hands with his reported new girlfriend during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, attended the gold medal game between Team USA and France with his younger brother, Bryce, at a venue near Paris. Both were captured by the paparazzi holding hands with young women as they exited the venue, according to a video posted by Plugged Soundz and confirmed by Yahoo.com.

Bronny James was the object of fan scorn and ridicule when he escorted a White girl to the prom during his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles County in 2023. Some fans may not have taken into account that a high percentage of the student body are the children of aristocrats, entertainers and iconic athletes and are nearly homogeneous.

While Bronny and Bryce’s famous father and Team USA’s men’s basketball team laid waste to Brazil, 122-87, the sons sat courtside with their reported dates. Bronny James’ female friend has been identified as Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield.

Fans react to Bronny James and brother Bryce’s reported girlfriends

Fans clamored to comment on the reported couple, with one exclaiming in the comments section of Plugged Soundz Instagram page, “Bronny got new girl.”

“Who else zoomed in to confirm they are black? #BlackRichLoveWin,” a second person noted.

Another opined that “Folks bullied Bronny into getting rid of the white girl.”

Others were fixated on the women’s ethnicities, with one saying “both her parents are Black” and adding that Bronny James’ “change[d] from blonde to brunette.”

An X user tweeted, “Hold on, no white girls? My boys.”