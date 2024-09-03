Nike revives the Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus with new colorways

Nike’s iconic Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus has made a significant comeback, thanks to a collaboration with Supreme that reignited interest in this classic sneaker. Originally launched in 2003, the shoe was designed by Steven Smith and is known for its striking flame-covered aesthetic. Now, it serves as inspiration for two modern performance models: the Nike Vaporfly 3 and Nike Zoom Fly 6.

Modern performance meets retro design

As reported by Sneaker News, both the Vaporfly 3 and Zoom Fly 6 feature graphic packages that pay homage to the early 2000s runner. The updated designs include a smaller outlined Swoosh, replacing the traditional oversized branding, and are adorned with the signature gradient flames that made the Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus a standout.

Designed for performance

Originally crafted as a lightweight and durable sneaker for performance runners in Japan, the Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus was part of a series created for the Hakone Ekiden, a prestigious week-long relay race. This historical context adds depth to the shoe’s legacy, making its revival even more exciting for sneaker enthusiasts.

Release details yet to be announced

While the buzz around these new colorways is palpable, specific release details and pricing for the Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus-inspired Vaporfly 3 and Zoom Fly 6 have not yet been disclosed. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements.