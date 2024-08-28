New Birth announces 2024 Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend featuring special guests

STONECREST, Ga. – New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announces its annual Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend, marked by a series of events headlined by dynamic speakers and a host of empowering sessions, Sept. 19. through Sept. 22. Registration is required.

The conference kicks off with an elegant, derby-themed empowerment brunch at Villa Christina, featuring guest speaker and iconic actress Jasmine Guy and a host of honorees, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, media personality Rashan Ali, global faith leader Dr. Cynthia Hale and additional leading community leaders.

“As we approach a critical election season, this gathering will unite women in a shared mission of prayer and purpose,” said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. “We invite women from around the globe to join New Birth for these transformative and inspiring events. This is more than just a moment; it’s a movement that will empower women to influence change and embrace the roles God has destined for them. Come expecting to be inspired and leave ready to make an impact.”

The Reinvigorate Women’s Weekend is designed to uplift, inspire, and engage women, while celebrating their remarkable achievements. The weekend includes a powerful Friday Night Live Worship Encounter featuring a performance by gospel artist Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

On Saturday, attendees will come together for an impactful prayer rally, followed by an exclusive “Let’s Be Clear” live podcast recording led by special guest Laterras R. Whitfield of the “Dear Future Wifey” podcast. “In addition to creating a unique space for women to be nurtured and flourish in every aspect of their lives, Dr. Bryant and I are sharing, for the first time, our personal and unplugged story in ministry, life and love,” said New Birth Pastor Dr. Karri Turner. “It’s an exciting time for us to be completely vulnerable and transparent as we share our journey during this year’s conference.”

Throughout September, New Birth will also host weekly prayer calls every Monday at 7 a.m. EST., where organizers are anticipating more than 3,000 women to join the standing calls.

For more information on tickets and event registrations, click here or visit newbirth.org. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Below is the full schedule of events for the Women’s Weekend:

Weekly Prayer Calls

Date & Time: Every Monday at 7 a.m. EST

Women’s Power Luncheon + Soiree

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 19 at noon EST

Location: Villa Christina at Perimeter (4000 Summit Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319)

Villa Christina at Perimeter (4000 Summit Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319) Theme: Derby Hats + Dresses

Special Guest: Jasmine Guy (registration required)

Friday Night Live Worship Encounter

Date & Time: Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Special Guest: Kierra Sheard Kelly (registration required)

3,000 Woman Prayer Rally

Date & Time: Saturday, September 21 at 10 a.m. EST

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road Stonecrest, GA 30028)

“Let’s Be Clear” Live Podcast Recording

Date & Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. EST

Special Guest: Laterras R. Whitfield, interview with Dr. Jamal Bryant and Dr. Karri Turner (registration required)

Special Sunday Worship Service

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. EST

Special Guests: Anaysha Cooper and Dr. Thema Bryant

Media contact and RSVP: Erik Burton | [email protected] | 770-294-8475