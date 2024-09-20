Maja Sly honors influential trailblazers at the 3rd annual dinner

ATLANTA (SEPT. 2024) – On Sunday, Sept. 15, real estate entrepreneur Maja Sly curated the 3rd Annual Dinner at Dusk Polo Classic Legacy on the Green at Chukkar Farms in Alpharetta, GA. Sly, a first-generation college graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Huntsville, AL, originated the Power of One ideology to empower Black women with the mindset that one connection, one person or one idea can positively change their lives and change the trajectory of their families’ legacies.

This year’s honorees were HGTV’s “Flipping Virgins” and “Property Virgins” host Egypt Sherrod; New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor of Cardiology Karri Turner; Watson Realty Co. Broker Quiana Watson; The Good Men Club founder and former Black Love host Jack A. Daniels; life coach and reinvention strategist Marshawn Daniels; Atlanta Public School Board at-large member Alfred Brooks; T’s Brunch Bar CEO Teneshia Murray Butler; decorative artist, design expert and TV personality Tobey Renee Sanders; Georgia State Representative of District 55 Inga Willis; hair and beauty entrepreneur Tahira Joy; HBCU All-Stars CEO Travis Williams; financial advisor Nicole Garner-Scott, Sherita Cherry Institute Founder Sherita Cherry; community curator Braxton Simpson, and Philana Williams, director of the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Entertainment.

“Each of today’s honorees is being honored for different reasons, but in their respective rights, they are all winners,” said Sly. “They truly embody the Power of One, which is what Dinner at Dusk is all about. It is one person, one introduction, or one thing that can change your life.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Dinner at Dusk Foundation, which equips Black women with financial literacy and the knowledge and relationships to achieve their dreams of home ownership and higher education. In the past year, the nonprofit organization has been instrumental in supporting its clients in accessing $2.8M in student loan forgiveness, $1.4M in down payment assistance for affordable housing and $3M in USDA funding for single-family homes.

To learn more about the Dinner at Dusk, visit the website at www.thedinneratdusk.com.

Atlanta-based serial entrepreneur, TV personality, and affordable housing advocate Maja Sly is the CEO of her life. She is a natural-born business leader whose fascination with numbers quickly taught her how to count money before she could read words. At the tender age of 10, Sly solidified her future as a savvy and leading entrepreneur after earning $500 during the summer. After 30 successful years of leading highly sought-after brands like Walk-in Weaves and Pretty Hair, Sly is conquering the real estate industry with over $100M in transactions. As a prolific philanthropist, Sly is passionate about elevating Black Americans’ possession of income, wealth, and property.

Dinner at Dusk supports Black women in their journeys as students, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. As an affordable housing advocate, serial entrepreneur, and event curator, Maja Sly deeply understands their need for more information and resources. She sets out to reduce or eliminate the educational, employment, and financial barriers against Black women by combining her over 25 years of business knowledge with efficient resources to level the playing field. Dinner at Dusk is an exponential experience for Black females attending HBCUs and thriving in corporate workplaces across multiple industries.

