Understanding PFAS contamination and its impact on Black communities

In July 2023, a U.S. Geological Survey revealed that 45% of tap water across the United States is contaminated with PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.” While this alarming statistic made headlines, a critical peer-reviewed study published in May 2023 highlighted a more concerning issue: Black and Latino communities face disproportionately higher rates of PFAS contamination compared to White neighborhoods.

What are PFAS?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) encompass a vast family of over 13,000 synthetic chemicals developed in the 1940s for their water and stain-resistant properties. These chemicals are termed “forever chemicals” because they do not easily degrade in the environment. PFAS are found in various consumer products, including: nonstick cookware, workout and yoga pants and dental floss.

Where is PFAS contamination in the US?

PFAS contamination is widespread, particularly near military bases, airports and industrial sites. It is also prevalent in agricultural areas where sewage sludge has been used as fertilizer.

Health effects of PFAS

Research indicates several serious health risks associated with PFAS exposure, including: kidney and testicular cancer, high blood cholesterol levels, fertility loss, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, decreased immune response to vaccines, low birth weight, birth defects and developmental delays.

Environmental racism and PFAS

The recent findings on PFAS contamination in BIPOC communities exemplify the ongoing issue of environmental racism in the U.S. This term refers to the disproportionate exposure of Black and brown communities to environmental hazards, resulting in higher incidences of serious health conditions compared to white populations. Communities of color often live near heavy industries and landfills, facing greater health risks and lacking equal access to a healthy environment.

What can you do?

To combat PFAS contamination in your community, consider the following actions:

Organize: Join local groups focused on environmental justice, such as We Act for Environmental Justice and Safer States, to raise awareness and advocate for legislative changes.

Engage with scientists: Reach out to public health workers and scientists to report health issues in your community and help establish monitoring programs.

Legal action: Consider collective legal action against PFAS manufacturers to hold them accountable for contamination.

The future of PFAS regulation

In April 2024, the EPA proposed mandatory drinking water standards for certain PFAS, marking a significant step towards regulation. However, the recent overturning of the Chevron doctrine by the Supreme Court complicates enforcement efforts, as industries may resist cleanup responsibilities. Despite these challenges, ongoing legal action remains a crucial avenue for affected communities to seek justice and remediation.

Addressing PFAS contamination is vital for the health and well-being of communities, particularly those disproportionately affected. Collective action and advocacy are essential in the fight for environmental justice.