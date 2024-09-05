Deion Sanders becomes co-owner of BLK & Bold

In a significant move for both the coffee industry and the Black community, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has become a co-owner of BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, a Black-owned coffee and tea company based in Des Moines, Iowa. This partnership not only marks a new chapter for Sanders but also amplifies the mission of BLK & Bold to create a positive social impact.

Empowering communities through coffee

Founded in 2018 by Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar, BLK & Bold is recognized as the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee brand. The company has made impressive strides, being featured in over 11,000 retail stores, including major retailers like Target, Amazon and Walgreens. For two consecutive years, BLK & Bold has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

A commitment to social change

BLK & Bold is not just about coffee; it’s about giving back. The company pledges 5% of its gross profits to initiatives that support underserved youth and communities. This year, they launched the BLK & Bold Foundation, reinforcing their commitment to creating sustainable and impactful change.

Sanders will play a crucial role in enhancing the brand’s visibility and impact. His responsibilities will include marketing, creative direction, business development and forging strategic partnerships. By leveraging his influence and passion for positive change, Sanders aims to elevate BLK & Bold’s mission and reach even more communities.

Why BLK & Bold matters

The significance of BLK & Bold extends beyond its products. It represents a shift in the coffee industry, showcasing the potential of Black-owned businesses to thrive on a national scale. With Sanders on board, the brand is poised to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and consumers alike.

Deion Sanders’ partnership with BLK & Bold is a powerful reminder of the importance of community, empowerment and social responsibility. As he steps into this new role, the potential for positive change in the coffee industry and beyond is immense. By supporting Black-owned businesses like BLK & Bold, we can all contribute to a brighter, more equitable future.