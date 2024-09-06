Angel Reese sets the record straight on G Herbo and Jalen Duren speculation

Angel Reese, the rising star of the WNBA, has recently addressed the buzz surrounding her relationships with rapper G Herbo and NBA player Jalen Duren. Following viral footage of her with G Herbo, fans have been eager to know the truth behind their connection, as well as rumors of a vacation with Duren.

Angel Reese and G Herbo: Just friends?

In the inaugural episode of her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” released on Sept. 5, Reese opened up about her friendship with G Herbo. The conversation took a turn when her co-host, Maya Reese, inquired about the viral video showing Angel in the passenger seat of G Herbo’s car during a trip to Chicago.

Reese clarified that the sighting led to rampant speculation about them dating, but she emphasized that their relationship is purely platonic. “When I tell you, I can call G Herbo to this day — that’s somebody that if I ever need anything in Chicago… he’ll make sure I’m straight,” she explained. She further stated that her friends were also in the car that night, dismissing any notions of romantic involvement.

“I mean, you didn’t see me in the car kissing this man. So where’d y’all get that from?”

Social media reactions

Reese’s candid remarks sparked a variety of reactions on social media. Many users expressed support for her stance on maintaining platonic friendships with the opposite gender. Comments ranged from humorous takes to serious discussions about relationships:

@meowcle: “normalize platonic relationships with people of the opposite gender 🤝”

@liloletinyy: “Heavy on the ‘that man got 3 kids’ ‘ion do kids’ 😂😂😂😂😂”

@winnie.daboo: “She’s too talented, successful, at the top of her game, and outstanding to settle for someone with a lot of baggage. C’mon now. 😒”

@tinera_10: “As he should be showing her love & making sure she’s straight in his city. Protect black women ❤️”

Addressing the Jalen Duren vacation rumors

As the podcast continued, Reese was also asked about speculation regarding her vacation with NBA player Jalen Duren. Social media had previously suggested that the two were spotted together in a tropical location, leading to assumptions about their relationship.

Reese humorously responded, “I can’t go on vacation with my cousin?” She clarified that while Duren is not her cousin, she is indeed allowed to enjoy her youth and have fun. Reese expressed her frustration with the invasion of privacy, stating that if she wanted to share her whereabouts, she would have done so.

“I just was there for a good time,” she added.

Angel Reese continues to navigate her rising fame while maintaining her personal boundaries. By addressing the rumors surrounding her relationships openly, she sets an example of transparency and self-advocacy. As she embarks on her journey in the WNBA, fans can expect more candid conversations from this talented athlete.

For more insights into Angel Reese’s life and career, stay tuned to her podcast “Unapologetically Angel.”