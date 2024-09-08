Chrisean Rock is out of jail and back with her son (photo)

Chrisean Rock announced she has been freed from jail in Oklahoma and has been reunited with her toddler son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Rock posted a video for her five million Instagram followers showing her in tears at the opportunity to taste freedom — at least temporarily — while she showers kisses and hugs on her son.

The girlfriend of fellow rapper Blueface — who is also entangled within the American penal system — conveyed both her bliss at seeing her son after time away but also regret at missing her child’s first birthday.

Rock writes a letter to her son

“To be with you today set free a couple days from your birthday is a blessing. Happy 1 years old September 3. Chrisean Jesus Porter, I love you,” Rock penned.

“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him (Psalm 127:3),” Rock continued. “In the journey of parenthood, moments and milestones hold special places in our hearts, yet it’s important to remember that your love and presence in your child’s life are what truly matter. Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day. The forgiving ourselves.”

Rock tells fans not to take things for granted

“Moving forward, cherish the moments you have, and remember that God’s grace is sufficient for every need,” Rock’s post said. “Through this fall it softened my heart to truly find peace in the word of God [and] to really focus on the ordained plan of my life through obedience. Purity is key [in] this journey to go Glory to Glory. @chriseanjesus I love everyone that kept me in [their] prayers and encouraged me to go forth💫🙏🏽 Thank you, Jesus.”

Rock was separated from her son the moment that she walked into a Los Angeles County courthouse on June 10 to support Blueface, who was being sentenced to four years in prison.

Rock still faces an uphill legal battle

According to TMZ, Rock was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies for probation violation related to allegedly assaulting a member of Tamar Braxton’s entourage backstage at her “Love & War” concert in L.A. To compound her legal troubles, Rock was extradited to Oklahoma to face charges of allegedly possessing a pound of marijuana with the intent to distribute, the media outlet reports.

TMZ revealed that Rock was released from the Craig County Detention Center in Oklahoma after three months inside the jail. No word how long Rock will be free or when the legal proceedings against her will proceed.

Rock faces up to eight years in prison if she is convicted on the charges of drug possession and possessing with the intent to sell a “dangerous drug.”