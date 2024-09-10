Diddy ordered to pay inmate $100M for alleged sexual assault (video)

Embattled Bad Boy boss Diddy has been ordered to pay $100 million in a default judgment to an inmate that Diddy allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in the 1990s.

The award was issued Monday, Sept. 9 by Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone following a temporary restraining order granted to Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, 51, against Sean “Diddy” Combs in August.

Lenawee County is about 75 miles southwest of Detroit.

According to the court documents obtained by Yahoo! News, Cardello-Smith crossed paths with the disgraced music mogul while working at a restaurant in metro Detroit. Cardello-Smith said he was sexually assaulted by Diddy at a party in Detroit in 1997.

Cardello-Smith outlines alleged sexual assault he says was committed by Diddy

In graphic detail, as outlined in the documents, Cardello-Smith said he was at a party where he and Diddy and others were consuming alcohol and marijuana. After getting naked with a group of women, Cardello-Smith said he was in the process of giving a woman oral sex when suddenly he felt a male hand on his left buttock. He turned to see that the hand belonged to Diddy.

Later in the night, Cardello-Smith said Diddy offered him a drink and he soon blacked out because it was spiked with some kind of narcotic.

When Cardello-Smith awakened hours later, he claims he saw Diddy having sex with a woman, who then uttered to Cardello-Smith, “I did this to you too.”

Cardello-Smith is currently serving prison time on an unrelated matter at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights, Michigan.



Diddy visited Cardello-Smith in prison and allegedly tried to bribe the inmate to drop the lawsuit for $2.3 million, Detroit Metro Times reports. Cardello-Smith also produced prison facility information that shows Combs’ name was logged into the visitation record.

Judge orders Diddy to make mammoth monthly payments

On Aug. 7, the judge in the case ordered Diddy not to sell off assets that could be used to pay Cardello-Smith. When Diddy failed to appear at the mandatory Sept. 9 virtual hearing, the judge awarded Cardello-Smith the colossal judgment amount, reportedly the largest to an inmate in U.S. history, Yahoo! News reports.

Diddy was ordered to pay installments of $10M a month beginning on Oct. 1, 2024.