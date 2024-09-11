Many observers say Kamala Harris ‘cooked’ Donald Trump in presidential debate

The first presidential debate between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump started with an amicable handshake but soon descended into acrimony and name-calling.

The 90-minute debate took place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. As political pundits noted, Pennsylvania is one of the seven battleground states that could determine the presidency.

The debate touched upon many topics but mostly centered around the lightning-rod issues of the economy/inflation, abortion rights, and illegal immigration.

The temperature quickly intensified as Vice President Harris bashed Trump over his policies and said it was time to “offer a new generation of leadership for our country.”

CNN’s Instant Poll states that Harris trounced Trump in the debate, with 63 percent pointing toward her success. Before the debate, about 50 percent of those polled believed that either candidate could win.

Also, after the debate concluded, Harris’ favorability increased from 39 percent to 46 percent, while Trump’s favorability dropped slightly from 41 to 39 percent.

On social media, particularly on X, the word “cooked” trended after the debate because many in the electorate believed Harris resoundingly defeated Trump.