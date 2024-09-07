Kamala Harris takes aim at Trump’s Project 2025 in new ad

In a bold move to galvanize Black voters, Kamala Harris has launched a new advertisement that directly targets Donald Trump and his controversial Project 2025. The ad, released on September 5, highlights the potential dangers of Trump’s agenda, which Harris claims could significantly undermine the rights and protections of Black Americans.

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 is a blueprint created by the conservative Heritage Foundation, along with Trump allies, outlining far-right policy proposals for the next Republican administration. Critics have raised alarms about its implications, particularly regarding voting rights and education.

“It would take Black America backward,” the ad warns. “Project 2025 would strip away our voting rights protections and eliminate the Department of Education.”

Key concerns raised in the ad

The Harris campaign emphasizes several alarming aspects of Project 2025, including:

Monitoring women’s pregnancies

Banning abortion

Stripping health coverage for millions

These points are designed to resonate with voters who are concerned about reproductive rights and healthcare access, particularly within the Black community.

Strategic ad placement

To maximize its impact, the Harris campaign plans to air the ad during major sporting events, including college football games and NFL season openers. Additionally, it will feature on popular daytime television shows that attract significant viewership among Black Americans, such as “Sherri” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Harris’s commitment

The ad concludes with a strong message of commitment from Harris, asserting her determination to stand against Trump and his agenda:

“Kamala Harris will stand up to Trump and his MAGA loyalists’ dangerous plans to control our lives.”

Trump’s response

In response to the ad and the criticisms surrounding Project 2025, Trump has attempted to distance himself from the initiative, claiming he has “no idea what it’s about.” However, Harris’s campaign insists that Project 2025 will be a focal point in her upcoming debate against Trump on Sept. 10.

Conclusion

As the election approaches, the stakes are high for both candidates. Harris’s ad serves not only as a warning about Trump’s agenda but also as a rallying cry for Black voters to engage in the electoral process. With the potential implications of Project 2025 looming large, it’s clear that Harris is committed to fighting for the rights and protections of all Americans.