Bridgette Flagg on building Soulé Chicago and inspiring the next entrepreneurs

In the vibrant culinary landscape of Chicago, Bridgette Flagg has made her mark as the owner and head chef of Soulé Chicago and Soule to Soule. As part of the US Bank Access Business Tour, Flagg took a moment to reflect on her journey as a Black business owner in 2024, the importance of community partnerships and the challenges she’s overcome.

With deep ties to US Bank, dating back to the start of her tax business 13 years ago, Flagg shares her thoughts on entrepreneurship, resilience and the advice she gives to aspiring young Black entrepreneurs. Her message is simple: stay focused, work hard and never give up on your dreams.

Who am I speaking with?

Hi, my name is Bridgette Flagg. I’m the owner and head chef of Soulé Chicago and Soule to Soule.

Yes, this is so beautiful here, Bridget.

Thank you. Thank you.

We’re here for the Access Business Tour with US Bank. What’s the Access Tour been like for you?

It’s amazing just to see US Bank come in and highlight small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses like mine. I’m grateful for the opportunity for them to showcase my business today.

How did you start banking with US Bank?

Well, US Bank has been with me since I started my tax business 13 years ago. They were in the community, and the bankers were amazing. The bank offered really good rates and services, so I continued to do business with them. All of my accounts are with US Bank.

What does it mean to you to be a Black business owner in 2024?

Whoo, Lord! It’s amazing to be able to be a Black business owner in 2024. It’s about inspiring others to open businesses and take that step into entrepreneurship. I’m proud to be a Black-owned business.

Any words of encouragement for Black kids looking to start their own businesses?

Just stay down until you come up. Don’t give up. Anything worth having is worth fighting for. Follow your dreams.

Where can people find you?

We are located at 3615 West Roosevelt in North Lawndale. That’s Soulé Chicago. Soule to Soule is located in West Town at 1931 West Chicago Avenue.