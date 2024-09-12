How US Bank helped Dee Caswell break new ground in the fitness world

For Dee Caswell, the road to success as a business owner hasn’t been without its challenges. As the first Black woman in Illinois to own a fitness business, she knows firsthand what it means to overcome obstacles. However, with the support of US Bank, Caswell has been able to push through those barriers and build a thriving enterprise. In this inspiring interview, Caswell talks about how US Bank helped her grow her business, the rewards of being a Black business owner and her message for others chasing their entrepreneurial dreams.

Who are we speaking with?

My name is Dee Caswell, owner of Sweat It Off Fitness.

Yes, in honor of Black Business Month, what does US Bank mean to you?

It means the world to me because they brought people to help me build my business. I’ve seen different opportunities come my way because of their support. It feels special for someone to care about me and want to help me grow and market my business. That means a lot to me.

Why did you choose US Bank for your banking?

Well, before I opened up my studio, I had heard a lot about US Bank. When COVID came, I needed some financial help, and I chose US Bank. They really helped me out a lot.

What does it mean to be a Black business owner in these times?

It’s not easy, but it’s rewarding because we are very strong. I’m a strong Black woman; so, even though it’s challenging, it’s still rewarding. Being the first Black woman in Illinois to own a fitness business means a lot, especially since our people need support to tackle obesity, improve fitness and eat better. It’s very rewarding.

What advice or words of encouragement do you have for other Black business owners?

Keep pushing, have faith and go after your dreams. Don’t let anyone stop you, even when it feels hard. We are strong, and as Black people, we can do it.

Where can people find you?

You can find me at 803 North Harlem in Oak Park, Illinois, or visit my website at www.sweatitoffitness.com.