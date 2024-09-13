John Legend and Wyclef Jean react to Trump’s Haitian immigrant comments

Two famous members of the African diaspora countered current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s grossly false claim about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio: Springfield’s own John Legend and Wyclef Jean, the Haitian American cofounder of The Fugees.

During a debate on Sept. 10, Trump — who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris, herself the daughter of immigrants — made the inflammatory remarks about Haitian migrants. He alleged that they were responsible for eating cats and dogs and local waterfowl in the community — a claim that many have deemed unfounded and outrageously racist.

Legend’s response

Legend, who hails from Springfield, vehemently refuted Trump’s claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nobody’s eating cats. Nobody’s eating dogs,” he stated in a video posted on X — formerly Twitter — on Sept. 14.

Legend noted that Springfield has seen a decline in population over the past five years, and many Haitians migrated to the area legally, helping to fill job vacancies. The “All of Me” singer highlighted that the influx of Haitian immigrants has brought challenges, such as cultural differences and language barriers, but he stressed that these individuals are hardworking and contribute positively to the community.

“They usually do very well here. They are hardworking, they’re ambitious. They commit less crime than native-born Americans, and they will assimilate and integrate in time,” he said.

Legend emphasized the importance of compassion and understanding, urging people to embrace their neighbors rather than spread hate. He stated a more gracious approach toward immigrants, advocating for love and respect in the face of xenophobia.

Jean’s Perspective

Jean, who immigrated from Haiti to the United States at a young age, also responded to Trump’s remarks, said The Source. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him and his family in America, then he asked for the anti-Haitian comments to stop.

“On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations,” Jean stated.

He urged the public to focus on policies and facts rather than inflammatory rhetoric. Like Legend, Jean emphasized the need for unity and respect among neighbors.

Local government’s stance

The city of Springfield has also weighed in on the controversy.

“We have not been able to verify any credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Mayor Rob Rue stated, according to HuffPost.

However, the lie has resulted in other Springfield residents — and possibly some outside of the city — targeting Haitians and the larger community. The Haitian Times reported one woman had her car vandalized and several parents kept their children home from school. hat On Sept. 13, Springfield’s city hall had to be evacuated reportedly due to a bomb threat.

The background

The controversy began when JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, tweeted about Haitian immigrants allegedly causing chaos in Springfield based on an unfounded Facebook post, said The Verge. He claimed that reports indicated pets were being abducted and eaten, which set the stage for Trump’s remarks during the debate. Vance’s tweet, which included the assertion that Haitian illegal immigrants were draining social services, has been criticized for perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

Coming together across cultures

It is crucial to challenge harmful narratives and promote a more inclusive dialogue about immigration and community dynamics — especially across the African diaspora — in light of these attacks.

In times of division, the voices of artists and community leaders like Legend and Jean remind us of the power of empathy and the need for solidarity in the face of adversity.