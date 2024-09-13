Tyla’s VMAs win shines spotlight on African music’s global impact

Afrobeat’s global rise and the legacy of Fela Kuti

Tyla’s win is part of a larger story that traces back to Afrobeat’s origins in the 1960s, pioneered by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti. His fusion of jazz, highlife and traditional African rhythms with political activism laid the foundation for what has become a genre with immense cultural and political weight. Over the decades, Afrobeat has evolved, influencing artists across the world and giving rise to Afrobeats — a contemporary genre blending African pop, dancehall and hip-hop sounds. Artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid and now Tyla have propelled this sound into the mainstream.

Tyla’s VMAs moment: Celebrating African diversity in music

Tyla’s acceptance speech touched on an important issue within the African music scene. While receiving the “Best Afrobeat” award, she humorously asked presenters Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X for help with her “heavy” trophy. Amid the laughter, Tyla used her platform to make a critical point.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ has had just proves that African music can be pop music, too. But it’s bittersweet because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she stated.

Her words underscored the diversity of African music beyond the genre of Afrobeats. From South African amapiano to East African bongo flava, African music is a vast and varied landscape. Tyla’s win calls attention to the need for more nuanced recognition of African genres, ensuring that African music is not pigeonholed into one category, even as Afrobeats continues to dominate global charts.

Social media and the Afrobeat conversation

Following her playful speech, Tyla faced social media backlash, with some misunderstanding her light-hearted request for help with the trophy. She quickly addressed the critics on X, formerly Twitter.

“Y’all make everything weird … I was not asking my girl Halle …We just girls, STFU I WON A VMAAAA,” Tyla wrote.

The tweet went viral, amassing millions of views, and her clapback received support from Halle Bailey, who responded with a heart emoji and congratulations.

This incident highlights the double-edged sword of social media fame and the growing visibility of Afrobeat artists on global platforms as well as a moment of solidarity between women of the African diaspora. As Afrobeat and its subgenres continue to rise, artists like Tyla are subject to the same scrutiny as global pop stars, with every public moment potentially becoming viral content.

The global influence of Afrobeat and Tyla’s impact

Tyla’s victory marks a significant moment in the continued rise of Afrobeat and African music at large. Afrobeat, once considered a niche genre, has become a global movement, influencing Western pop music and reshaping the music industry’s view of African talent. Tyla’s success — as the first South African to win an award at the VMAs, opens doors for more African artists to break into the international scene, much like Nigerian artists have done with Afrobeats.

Afrobeat’s mainstream popularity has been steadily building, with artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid winning Grammys and headlining major festivals. Tyla’s win is the latest example of how African artists are increasingly recognized for their contributions to global music. As her career continues to ascend, her success serves as a reminder of Afrobeat’s roots and its ever-expanding global influence. More importantly, Tyla’s message resonates: African music is far from monolithic.