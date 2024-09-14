The music world was shaken Sept. 14 by the revelation that Macy Gray suffered a health scare in August, which was linked to the side effects of the popular weight loss drug, Ozempic. The singer, known for her soulful voice and hits like “I Try,” experienced a serious incident Aug. 2, while filming an episode of The Surreal Life. This event has sparked conversations about the risks associated with weight loss medications, particularly among the African American community.

The incident

During the filming in Colombia, Gray suddenly lost her breath, prompting producers to rush her to the hospital. In a heartfelt confessional, she expressed her distress, stating, “This sucks because I’m here all the way in Colombia, and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful, and I just want it to go away.” She further revealed that she struggled to walk without losing her breath, highlighting the severity of her condition.

Understanding Ozempic

Ozempic, a medication primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, has gained notoriety for its weight loss effects. However, it comes with a range of potential side effects, including digestive issues like constipation and fatigue. Gray’s experience was compounded by her fellow cast member, Chet Hanks, who noted that she hadn’t been eating properly. Another cast member, Ally Brooke, pointed out that these symptoms are common among users of the drug.

Common side effects

According to Dr. Florence Comite, founder of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health, the side effects of Ozempic can include:

Constipation

Fatigue

Pancreatitis

These issues can lead to serious health complications, which is what Gray seemed to be experiencing. After her hospital visit, she candidly shared her reasons for starting Ozempic, admitting, “I’ve gained a lot of weight over the past couple of years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic.” Her openness about her struggles with weight and self-image resonates with many, especially within the African American community where body image and health are often intertwined.

The weight-loss drug craze

The trend of using weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has swept through Hollywood, with numerous celebrities openly discussing their experiences. Oprah Winfrey, a prominent figure in the conversation about weight loss and body positivity, has also shared her perspective on using weight loss medication. She described it as a “medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier,” emphasizing the importance of transparency and self-acceptance.

Breaking the stigma

Gray’s health scare serves as a critical reminder of the potential dangers associated with weight loss drugs. While the allure of quick weight loss can be tempting, it is essential to approach such medications with caution and awareness of their side effects. The stigma surrounding weight loss and body image can lead individuals to make hasty decisions about their health.

As conversations about body positivity and health continue to evolve, it is crucial for individuals, especially within the African American community, to prioritize their well-being over societal pressures. Gray’s experience highlights the need for open discussions about the risks of weight loss drugs and the importance of seeking medical advice before starting any new treatment.