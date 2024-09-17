Lizzo delivers body positivity message on Instagram

In a powerful message to her fans and critics alike, Lizzo has reaffirmed her love for her body in all its forms. The “Truth Hurts” singer recently addressed the surge of comments regarding her weight transformation, emphasizing that her journey towards fitness began with self-love rather than self-criticism.

Lizzo’s bold PSA on body image

On Sept. 14, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a workout video showcasing her fitness routine. Dressed in black leggings and a cropped top, she confidently demonstrated her exercises while delivering an important message about body positivity. In her voiceover, Lizzo acknowledged the obsession surrounding her body and celebrated her personal growth.

“There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message. I love this fat a–, okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.”

Lizzo’s message resonates deeply, as she explained that her journey toward physical fitness was preceded by a commitment to self-love. For her, self-love transcends mere acceptance; it involves recognizing and embracing the changes that our bodies undergo over time.

“Our bodies grow and sag and stretch and shrink, and true body positivity is not fighting that. It’s honoring that. So wherever you are in your journey, I ain’t gon’ judge ya, just as long as you’re on a path to love.”

Support from fans and fellow artists

The response to Lizzo’s workout video has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 4,500 reactions in the comment section. Fans rallied to support her, celebrating her message of self-acceptance and body positivity. Notably, fellow artist SZA chimed in with a heartfelt comment, stating, “I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE PERFECT AT ALL TIMES AT ALL SIZES!!!”

Lizzo’s resilience against criticism

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has faced scrutiny regarding her body. Earlier this year, the animated series “South Park” aired an episode that mocked her body positivity message and the growing trend of using Ozempic for weight loss. Rather than being offended, Lizzo took the jab in stride, interpreting it as a compliment from the show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“I really show the world how to love yourself and not give a f— to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f— I am …”

The importance of body positivity

Lizzo’s journey highlights the significance of body positivity in today’s society, especially for Black women who often face societal pressures regarding their appearance. Her message encourages individuals to embrace their bodies, regardless of size or shape, and to prioritize self-love over societal expectations.

Body positivity is not just about accepting oneself; it’s about celebrating the journey of change and growth. Lizzo’s approach serves as a reminder that everyone is on their own path, and the most important aspect is to cultivate a loving relationship with oneself.

As we continue to navigate discussions around body image and self-acceptance, let Lizzo’s journey remind us that every body is beautiful and self-love is the ultimate goal.