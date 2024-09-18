In The Black Network TV debuts, advancing the legacy of Black-owned media

The launch of In The Black Network TV, or ITBN, in October 2023 marks a new chapter in the legacy of Black-owned television channels, which have long played a vital role in giving voice to Black stories and creators. From its inception, Black television has provided much-needed representation, with early pioneers like BET (Black Entertainment Television) leading the charge. ITBN now enters a space that’s been shaped by years of struggle for visibility and creative control, aiming to push the boundaries of what Black-owned media can achieve.

A legacy of Black television

Black TV channels have historically been essential for showcasing content that reflects the Black experience — often absent from mainstream media. BET, founded in 1980 by Robert L. Johnson, became the first cable network targeting African American audiences, and it paved the way for others like TV One and OWN, or Oprah Winfrey Network. These networks have been crucial platforms for Black news, culture and entertainment, such as impactful dramas like “Queen Sugar.”

Despite their cultural importance, Black-owned networks have faced challenges, including financial constraints, shifts in ownership and difficulty competing with major media conglomerates. BET, for instance, was sold to Viacom in 2001, sparking concerns over its focus and mission. In this context, ITBN’s launch represents not just a new streaming platform but a reaffirmation of the need for independent Black voices in media.

ITBN’s diverse offerings

In The Black Network TV stands out, reports Madame Noire, by offering a wide array of content — from drama and thrillers to docuseries and sports — while also tackling cultural topics through talk shows and interviews. The platform’s commitment to Black creators echoes the missions of earlier networks like BET and TV One, but ITBN also represents the future of Black media by embracing streaming technology.

“We’re creating a platform that not only entertains but empowers the community,” says Samantha Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of ITBN, in an interview with Madame Noire during Black Business Month. This focus on empowerment is what sets ITBN apart. While Black audiences have seen some advancement of representation on mainstream, cable and streaming networks like Tubi and Bounce TV — though Black communities call the content and quality of those representations into question — ITBN seeks to create consistent, high-quality content specifically tailored to Black viewers, positioning itself as a cultural hub for anyone who appreciates Black stories.

Building on history, looking to the future

Johnstone envisions ITBN becoming a global powerhouse, continuing the work that Black television pioneers started but adapting to the evolving media landscape.

“We want to be a dominant force in streaming, not just for Black entertainment but as a global cultural leader,” she explained in the interview. This ambition ties directly to the long-standing fight for more ownership and representation in the media space, which many Black creators have fought for over decades.

With over 100 shows already available, ITBN’s goal is to expand its offerings and grow its subscriber base through partnerships with Black talent and advanced streaming technologies. The network aims to produce content that rivals mainstream streaming giants while retaining control over its narrative and mission — an ongoing challenge for Black-owned media companies that have historically been underfunded or acquired by larger entities.

Empowering Black creators

Beyond content creation, ITBN also seeks to create opportunities for Black talent in media, an industry where Black professionals remain underrepresented. By fostering a space for emerging Black creators, ITBN hopes to fill gaps in the market left by other networks and studios that often overlook or sideline Black talent. This reflects a growing movement within the industry, one that demands not just representation on-screen but also ownership behind the scenes.

“Our goal is for ITBN to be a beacon of excellence in Black entertainment,” said Johnstone, who emphasizes that the network wants to produce award-winning content while creating jobs within the Black community. This commitment recalls the pioneering spirit of earlier Black TV networks, which similarly sought to serve as economic engines for their communities, but now with the advantage of cutting-edge technology and global reach.

ITBN in the broader media landscape

As Black TV networks like BET have transitioned into corporate hands, ITBN’s independent approach promises to offer a refreshing return to the original mission of Black-owned media. The network’s focus on community-driven content and empowerment echoes the early days of Black television, when channels were created out of necessity to provide representation in an otherwise exclusionary industry.