Vice President Harris’ strategy to win over Black male voters

During a recent address to the National Association of Black Journalists, or NABJ, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her commitment to earning the votes of Black men, a demographic that is showing increasing openness to supporting Donald Trump, according to a recent NAACP poll released on Sept. 13. This shift poses a significant challenge for the Harris campaign as they seek to engage and mobilize Black male voters ahead of the upcoming election.

The challenge ahead

The NAACP poll highlights a concerning trend: 26 percent of Black men under 50 years old are currently supporting Trump. This disillusionment stems from a history of Democratic leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises, leading to skepticism among Black male voters. If this trend continues, it could seriously affect the election outcome.

Building trust with Black men

To effectively engage Black men, Harris must first establish trust. Many Black men harbor skepticism towards her due to her past as a prosecutor, raising questions about her criminal justice policies and their impact on the Black community. The Harris campaign must address these concerns head-on by clarifying her record and the initiatives she has championed to support Black men.

Show her love for Black men

One of the primary steps Harris can take is to communicate her support for Black men clearly. This involves countering the misinformation that has circulated about her past actions and presenting a transparent view of her criminal justice reform agenda. By sharing specific policies aimed at uplifting Black men, Harris can reassure voters that she is committed to addressing their needs.

Create a blueprint for Black men

Another crucial aspect of her strategy should be the development of a comprehensive plan that outlines how she intends to improve the lives of Black men. This “Blueprint for Black Men” could encompass economic policies, mental health initiatives, education reform and support for childcare. By packaging these policies into a coherent message, Harris can demonstrate her dedication to uplifting the Black community.

Engaging local voices

To amplify her message, the Harris campaign should leverage local voices within the Black community. Trusted figures such as barbers, pastors, educators and coaches can play a pivotal role in conveying her message effectively. By training these local leaders to act as surrogates, the campaign can foster genuine conversations in community spaces like barber shops and churches, where Black men often gather.

Recent efforts to connect

The Harris campaign has already taken steps to engage Black men through various initiatives, including hosting events in barber shops and churches in swing states and arranging interviews on Black radio stations. However, despite these efforts, the challenge remains significant, as many Black men feel disconnected from the Democratic Party.

Addressing frustrations directly

Harris has an opportunity to address the frustrations of Black male voters directly on the campaign trail. By acknowledging their concerns and demonstrating a commitment to keeping promises, she can work to rebuild trust and encourage voter turnout. Her earnest desire to earn the Black male vote is evident, and she must continue to engage with this demographic thoughtfully.

Winning Black men as a winning strategy

Vice President Kamala Harris faces a critical challenge in winning over Black male voters as the election approaches. By combating misinformation, presenting a clear policy agenda and leveraging trusted local voices, her campaign can effectively engage this important demographic. As the election nears, the focus on building relationships and trust will be essential for Harris to secure the support of Black men and ensure a successful campaign.

Gevin Reynolds is a communications strategist and former speechwriter to Vice President Kamala Harris.