Vice President Kamala Harris addresses key issues in NABJ interview

During a recent interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, or NABJ, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed key issues facing the Black community, responding directly to controversial remarks made by her opponent, Donald Trump. Held on Sept. 17 in Philadelphia, the event drew an audience of about 150 — primarily college students — who engaged Harris on topics including immigration, reparations and the challenges facing Black Americans today.



Confronting disinformation About Haitian immigrants

One of the most alarming topics addressed by Harris was the false narrative surrounding Haitian immigrants. Both Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have intentionally perpetuated the unfounded claim that Haitian immigrants are resorting to eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. This disinformation has not only tarnished the reputation of Haitian immigrants but has also incited fear within the community.

“It’s a crying shame,” Harris stated, according to The Grio, emphasizing the impact of such lies. She highlighted the distress caused to families, mentioning that schools had to be evacuated due to threats of violence stemming from these baseless claims.

Stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict

When questioned about her position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Harris provided a response that echoed her previous statements, which left some audience members feeling frustrated.

“I absolutely believe that this war has to end, and it has to end as soon as possible. And the way that will be achieved is by getting a hostage deal and the cease-fire deal done, and we are working around the clock to achieve that end,” Harris said, according to NBC News.

However, her responses left many wondering about the specifics of her approach, considering that she stated during the presidential debate and stump speeches that she believes in a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

Engaging Black male voters

Harris also discussed her strategy for engaging Black male voters, a demographic that has shown increasing interest in Trump, according to an NAACP poll released on Sept. 13.

“I think it’s very important to not operate from the assumption that Black men are in anybody’s pocket,” Harris said, as quoted by The Grio.

Reparations: A complex issue

When the topic of reparations for Black Americans arose, Harris’s response was somewhat ambiguous. She acknowledged the significance of the issue but hesitated to commit to specific actions.

“I’m not discounting the importance of any executive action,” she said, while also recognizing that substantial discussions would likely require Congressional involvement, reported The Root.

Commitment to abortion rights

On the issue of reproductive rights, Harris remained resolute in her commitment to restoring Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.

“We need to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade and let an individual in consultation with her doctor make the decision based on what she can determine,” she asserted, according to The Root.

The KFF’s Women’s Health Policy page reported that overturning Roe has already caused “significant implications for racial disparities in health and health.”

“As of April 2024, 14 states have implemented abortion bans, 11 states have placed gestational limits on abortion between 6 and 22 weeks, and 25 states and the District of Columbia provide broader access to abortions after 22 weeks gestation,” the organization stated in a 2024 report. “With these state-level restrictions in place, people of color residing in those states may face disproportionately greater challenges accessing abortions due to longstanding underlying social and economic inequities, which could exacerbate existing disparities in maternal and infant health.”