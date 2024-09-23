23andMe’s board resignation: Money problems and ties to the Black community

On Sept. 23, the board of directors at 23andMe, a prominent DNA testing company, announced their resignation following a series of disagreements with CEO Ann Wojcicki regarding the company’s future direction. This significant leadership change comes as the company grapples with financial difficulties and a declining stock price, which recently plummeted to just 34 cents per share.

Background on 23andMe

Founded in 2006 by Ann Wojcicki, 23andMe gained fame for its at-home DNA testing kits that allow users to explore their genetic heritage. Despite its initial popularity, the company has struggled to maintain sustainable revenue, primarily due to its one-time purchase model. As a result, 23andMe has faced increasing financial pressure, culminating in a letter of deficiency from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department in November 2023. This letter indicated that the company had 180 days to raise its share price above $1, prompting urgent discussions about its future.

Board Resignation Details

The board’s resignation, which originally consisted of eight members, was triggered by Wojcicki’s proposal to take the company private. This plan was first suggested in April 2024 and formally submitted in July. However, a special committee within the board rejected the proposal, citing concerns over its lack of financial backing and failure to offer a premium to the closing stock price.

In a joint statement, the board expressed their frustration over the lack of progress in Wojcicki’s proposal, stating, “After months of work, we have yet to receive from you a fully financed, fully diligenced, actionable proposal that is in the best interests of the non-affiliated shareholders.” They emphasized that the ongoing differences in strategic direction, compounded by Wojcicki’s concentrated voting power, made their resignation necessary to avoid a prolonged conflict.

Wojcicki’s Commitment to Change

In the wake of the board’s resignation, Wojcicki reaffirmed her commitment to steering 23andMe out of its financial decline. In a memo to employees, she stated, “I remain committed to our customers, my employees, and to our stockholders to achieve our goals.” Wojcicki believes that taking 23andMe private will allow the company to focus on long-term success without the pressures of public market scrutiny.

Wojcicki is now tasked with filling the vacant board positions and has expressed gratitude to the departing directors for their service. She plans to identify independent directors to join the board, signaling a potential shift in governance as the company navigates this turbulent period.

The Future of 23andMe

The future of 23andMe remains uncertain as it faces significant challenges in the competitive DNA testing market. The company’s struggle to innovate and adapt its business model has raised questions about its viability. As Wojcicki seeks to reposition the company, the success of her strategy will depend on her ability to secure the necessary financing and support from shareholders.

As 23andMe embarks on this new chapter, it will be crucial for the company to address its financial issues and regain the trust of its investors. The board’s resignation may serve as a catalyst for change, but it also highlights the complexities of leading a company in a rapidly evolving industry.

Ties to the Black Community

23andMe, a prominent personal genetics company, has long provided ancestry and health insights to its users. Still, its connection to the Black community has been a point of opportunity and controversy. While the company’s DNA testing has helped many African Americans trace their ancestral roots, which were often obscured by the legacy of slavery, there have been criticisms regarding the company’s handling of data privacy and representation of people of color.

Many African Americans have turned to 23andMe to explore their heritage, especially as traditional genealogical records are often incomplete or inaccessible. The company’s ability to trace genetic ancestry to specific African regions has been particularly meaningful for those seeking a deeper understanding of their lineage. However, some have raised concerns about the company’s data practices and the potential for genetic information to be misused, particularly in marginalized communities.

Regarding leadership, 23andMe’s commitment to diversity was questioned when Dr. Kendrick F. Ashton Jr., a Morehouse graduate and co-founder of The St. James, resigned from the company’s board of directors in 2023. Ashton’s departure drew attention to issues of diversity and inclusion at the company’s executive level, particularly regarding the Black community. His resignation sparked dialogue about how companies like 23andMe engage with communities of color, both in terms of representation within the company and the ethical use of genetic data.