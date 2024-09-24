Less than a month after Wally Amos’ death, the Famous Amos brand continued with its initial goal of paying it forward to other Black businesses. On Sept. 24, Famous Amos announced its three winners of the fourth annual Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative.

Overall, the cash awards totaled $150K. The $50K for each business was distributed for capital and ongoing resources to assist early-stage entrepreneurs. The program honors the legacy of Amos, the founder of Famous Amos cookies, which became a household name for aspiring business owners throughout America.

This year, the initiative recipients are 10 City Spa, ModBap Modular and PO’ UP! Card Game.

Adrienne Gadling owns 10 City Spa, a nail salon in Stone Mountain, GA, that is “all about top-tier, quality services, a stunning interior design and a vibe that feels like a mini-vacation,” according to its website. Customers also receive complimentary mimosas during their trips to the salon.

ModBap Modular was founded by Corry Banks. It is a Black-owned, electronic music instrument manufacturer. The instruments were made and designed in Southern California, and the goal is “to develop fun, forward-thinking, performance-oriented instruments with the DJ and beatmaker’s perspective in mind,” according to its website. Banks launched the business in 2020, and the products are available in stores across North America, Europe and Asia. Banks has worked in technology for 25 years and he’s always had a passion for bridging the gap between technology and hip-hop.

Lizz Rene is the founder of the PO’UP! Card Game. Rene is a 2013 graduate from the University of Georgia and a first-generation college graduate as the daughter of immigrants. She launched the card game in November 2020 during racial justice movements, protests and demonstrations.

“Black joy is a form of resistance,” Rene tagged as the company’s motto with the cards online.

PO’ UP! Card Game was created to highlight the experience of Black college students and graduates.

“Whether you rep a Historically Black College and University or a Predominantly White Institution, your Black excellence deserves to be celebrated with a toast,” the company’s about section reads.

Famous Amos announced the recipients were rewarded because of their business model and promise.

“The Ingredients for Success program is a way for the Famous Amos brand to pay tribute to our history while championing rising entrepreneurs with much-needed capital and mentorship,” Rachna Patel, VP of marketing for Famous Amos, said, according to a press release. “Ingredients for Success has so far awarded $600,000 to twelve Black-owned businesses across the country and we look forward seeing to all of their future accomplishments.”

In addition to the $50K each business owner received, the winners also earned an exclusive membership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. to advance their growth.

The award’s goal is to emulate the support Wally Amos received in his early days of building Famous Amos. The USBC is using its resources and mentorship to fight back against the statistic that one-fifth of all U.S. small businesses close within their first year.

“This year’s Ingredients for Success award winners are perfect examples of the excellence and passion that we believe will drive their journeys towards phenomenal business success,” Steve Canal, an accomplished businessman and program judge, said in a statement.

In addition to Canal, entrepreneurs Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Grant Warner selected the three winning applicants. The program’s top 10 finalists became members of the Ingredients for Success Alumni Network.

“We’ve seen remarkable accomplishments from our alumni network over the years,” Patel said. “We’re eager to see what Ingredients for Success alumni achieve next.”

One of the 2023 winners was the Eartha Watch Company by Emir Horton. Now, Horton’s business has launched a new collection and has hit its six-figure sales projection.